NFL appears unlikely to change rule on fumbles through the end zone

Fumbles that go into the end zone and out of bounds will likely continue to go to the defense, after the NFL Competition Committee discussed the rule today.

Talks about changing that rule didn’t generate much traction in the discussion today, according to Judy Battista of NFL Media.

The general sentiment of the Competition Committee is that it’s the ball carrier’s responsibility to control the ball and it’s not a rule that needs to be changed.

Some view it as an unfair burden on the offense to lose the ball on fumbles that go out of bounds in the end zone, when fumbles that go out of bounds between the goal lines stay with the fumbling team. But changing that rule would require three-fourths of the teams to vote for it, and the Competition Committee is not inclined to recommend to the teams that they change it.