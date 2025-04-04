 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_goffgrowth_250404.jpg
How will Goff continue to grow without Johnson?
nbc_pft_packersproposal_250404.jpg
GB reportedly is adjusting tush push ban proposal
nbc_pft_treymcbride_250404.jpg
Cardinals sign McBride to four-year extension

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_goffgrowth_250404.jpg
How will Goff continue to grow without Johnson?
nbc_pft_packersproposal_250404.jpg
GB reportedly is adjusting tush push ban proposal
nbc_pft_treymcbride_250404.jpg
Cardinals sign McBride to four-year extension

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL approves more debt for Bills, Titans stadium projects

  
Published April 4, 2025 12:53 PM

The cost of new stadiums keeps going up. The value of NFL franchises keeps going up. The end result is more borrowing by NFL teams that are building new stadiums.

Via Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the NFL’s owners approved a pair of debt moves this week.

First, the Bills got a $650 million debt waiver. The Bills needed the dispensation because they’re responsible for the overages on the $1.4 billion stadium. The current cost of the new Highmark Stadium has reached $2.2 billion.

The Titans separately received approval for an extra $100 million in debt for their new stadium.

The debt for teams building new stadiums will keep going up, because the price of new stadiums is never going to go down.

Especially at a time when many are saying that the price of everything is about to go up.