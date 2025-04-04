NFL approves more debt for Bills, Titans stadium projects

The cost of new stadiums keeps going up. The value of NFL franchises keeps going up. The end result is more borrowing by NFL teams that are building new stadiums.

Via Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the NFL’s owners approved a pair of debt moves this week.

First, the Bills got a $650 million debt waiver. The Bills needed the dispensation because they’re responsible for the overages on the $1.4 billion stadium. The current cost of the new Highmark Stadium has reached $2.2 billion.

The Titans separately received approval for an extra $100 million in debt for their new stadium.

The debt for teams building new stadiums will keep going up, because the price of new stadiums is never going to go down.

Especially at a time when many are saying that the price of everything is about to go up.