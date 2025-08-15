NFL, Chargers have no comment on Jim Harbaugh’s NCAA sanctions

On Friday morning, the NCAA imposed a 10-year “show cause” order against former Michigan coach, and current Chargers coach, Jim Harbaugh.

Neither the league nor the Chargers have any comment on the matter.

Both declined comment in response to requests from PFT. That doesn’t necessarily mean the league will do nothing. It only means that, at least for now, the league has nothing to say.

As part of punishments that focused most prominently on the Connor Stalions advance-scouting scandal, the NCAA said that “Harbaugh did not embrace or enforce a culture of compliance during his tenure, and his program had a contentious relationship with Michigan’s compliance office, leading coaches and staff to disregard NCAA rules.”

The league has, in the past, imposed its own sanctions on folks who have been sanctioned by the NCAA. And the league’s own media outlet cautioned in 2023 that a move from Michigan to the NFL may not insulate Harbaugh from a league-imposed remedy.