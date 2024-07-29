NFL clarifies revised in-game interview policy

Last month’s Sunday Ticket trial included testimony from the league that, this year, head coaches will be required to submit to an interview during each game.

The NFL has partially clarified the new procedure.

Per a league spokesperson, “When requested by the televising network, both clubs must make available the head coach or either offensive or defensive coordinator for an in-game, on-camera interview at the end of quarter breaks or at halftime.”

During the trial, NFL V.P. Cathy Yancy testified that “all of the clubs are going to have to make a head coach available live for an interview during the game,” and that “[e]ach team has to provide a head coach; one in the first half, one in the second half. And that’s for all teams, and it’s available for all TV partners.”

Some coaches like to keep their coordinators under wraps, in part to keep them from generating head-coaching interest. Others are willing to let them be visible.

Given that, in this case, it’s also a way for the coach to avoid having to be interviewed during the game, maybe more will let their coordinators do the honors.