This year, NFL will require both coaches to be interviewed during games

Reviewing the 2,506-page Sunday Ticket trial transcript is like looking for a handful of needles in a field of haystacks. Without knowing whether any needles are even in there.

We’ve found a few that help explain the jury’s decision to whack the league for $4.7 billion. At page 1,733, there’s a nugget that relates to the production of games in 2024.

Cathy Yancy, the NFL’s V.P. of broadcasting rights, policies, and compliance, testified that, starting this season, coaches will be required to give interviews during games.

“This year, we have a new policy going into effect where all of the clubs are going to have to make a head coach available live for an interview during the game,” Yancy said. “Each team has to provide a head coach; one in the first half, one in the second half. And that’s for all teams, and it’s available for all TV partners.”

Previously, coaches had the option of talking on the way to the locker room or on the way out of the locker room at halftime.

So why the change?

“Because it’s good for the broadcast, it’s good for the fans,” Yancy said. “Fans want to be closer to the game, they want to get to know the players and the coaches. It’s very important that they kind of have that relationship, and they want to hear. It’s really good sound. If you’re a football fan or even if you’re a casual fan, it’s great to hear from the coaches. There’s a lot of emotion.”

There will definitely be some emotion. Plenty of coaches won’t want to do the interview. Some of them might decide to channel Marshawn Lynch, saying, “I’m just here so I don’t get fined.”

However it goes, it’s all the more reason to root for Bill Belichick to get a head-coaching job in 2025.