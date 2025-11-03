NFL coaches (like Dan Quinn) need to better protect their quarterbacks

This isn’t specifically about Commanders coach Dan Quinn. He’s just the latest example of it.

NFL coaches need to better protect their quarterbacks.

For quarterbacks who are playing, it’s critical that they avoid unnecessary contact. It’s a constant issue for players like Tua Tagovailoa. Know when to get down, when to throw the ball away, when to get out of bounds.

Their coaches also need to know when to get them the hell out of the game.

The starting quarterbacks are the most important players on their rosters. The better the quarterback, the more important the quarterback. The more important it is for the quarterback to be available.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is, when healthy, a very good quarterback. He’s critical to the success of the Commanders. Without him (and especially at 3-6), the season is essentially over.

So why was he playing in a game that was essentially over?

Down 38-7 with 7:29 to play, why in the hell was Daniels in the game? Why did Quinn keep him in the game?

When Quinn was asked that question last night, he avoided answering it directly. He knows. We all know.

Last year, Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles was roasted by some for leaving receiver Chris Godwin (who suffered a serious ankle injury) in a Monday night game against the Ravens. But the game wasn’t over; the Bucs were trying to pull out a comeback. There was going to be no comeback last night.

Quinn’s not the only one who has been guilty of it. He’s just the most recent one to get burned by it. On Thursday night, both head coaches left their starting quarterbacks on the field far longer than they should have.

For Quinn, the season-ending (most likely) injury to Daniels will become part of Quinn’s legacy with the franchise. It’s basically his Washington version of 28-3. Depending on where things go from here (and particularly in 2026), it could shorten his stay.