NFL doesn’t direclty comment on recent injury-report oddities

Twice in the past week, a curiosity (to say the least) emerged regarding the accuracy of injury reports. Asked about both situations, the league did not provide a specific response.

First, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni inadvertently said quarterback Jalen Hurts missed practice due to an ankle injury. Hurts had been listed as having the day off due to rest. Sirianni said he confused Hurts with someone else.

Second, Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill disclosed on Monday night that the wrist injury first disclosed in advance of Week 10 had been lingering since before the regular season.

We asked the NFL for comment about both situations. The response was generic: “The league routinely communicates with a club when questions arise concerning the injury report.”

Frankly, that should be a given. But what is the nature and extent of the communications? Is the NFL trying to identify and rectify violations? Or is the NFL trying to avoid revealing to the world that teams are taking liberties with the injury-reporting rules?

Punishments are very rare. The violations seem to be much more prevalent, if not rampant.

And there’s a nonchalance to it all. For good reason. The less frequently a team gets whacked for hiding injuries, the more frequently teams will think they can do it without consequence.

For the league, one specific consequence seems inevitable. Even if there’s no legislative or executive oversight, the judicial branch is available to anyone willing and able to pay the filing fee.

It would be simple. A nationwide class action on behalf of all who legally wagered on a player to hit the over on his various prop bets during the period of time that he had an undisclosed injury without being told that he has a chronic wrist injury that potentially requires surgery.

Like Tyreek Hill. For catches, yards, and touchdowns. From Week 1 through Week 9.