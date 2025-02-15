NFL fines Eagles’ Jalyx Hunt $5,690 for bow-and-arrow gesture in Super Bowl LIX
The NFL’s crackdown on players celebrating with “violent gestures” continued in Super Bowl LIX.
The league announced today that Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt was fined $5,690 for unsportsmanlike conduct for what the league termed a violent gesture.
Hunt’s gesture was mimicking an archer shooting a bow and arrow after a sack of Patrick Mahomes. Hunt didn’t direct the gesture at Mahomes or anyone else and didn’t seem to be intending anything violent about his celebration, but the league has made a point of fining players for anything that looks like shooting a gun, an arrow or anything else that might appear violent.
Violent gestures can also generate a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, but the officials did not flag Hunt.
Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo joined Hunt’s celebration with a similar gesture but was not fined.