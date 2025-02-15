 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflonsnl_250214.jpg
Manning, Kelce among best NFL players to host SNL
nbc_pft_garretttrade_251402.jpg
Could Browns try to attach Watson in Garrett deal?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250214.jpg
Parsons pushing Cowboys to be aggressive in 2025

Other PFT Content

Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflonsnl_250214.jpg
Manning, Kelce among best NFL players to host SNL
nbc_pft_garretttrade_251402.jpg
Could Browns try to attach Watson in Garrett deal?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250214.jpg
Parsons pushing Cowboys to be aggressive in 2025

Other PFT Content

Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL fines Eagles’ Jalyx Hunt $5,690 for bow-and-arrow gesture in Super Bowl LIX

  
Published February 15, 2025 04:22 PM

The NFL’s crackdown on players celebrating with “violent gestures” continued in Super Bowl LIX.

The league announced today that Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt was fined $5,690 for unsportsmanlike conduct for what the league termed a violent gesture.

Hunt’s gesture was mimicking an archer shooting a bow and arrow after a sack of Patrick Mahomes. Hunt didn’t direct the gesture at Mahomes or anyone else and didn’t seem to be intending anything violent about his celebration, but the league has made a point of fining players for anything that looks like shooting a gun, an arrow or anything else that might appear violent.

Violent gestures can also generate a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, but the officials did not flag Hunt.

Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo joined Hunt’s celebration with a similar gesture but was not fined.