NFL fines Jameson Williams $25,325 for touchdown celebration

Lions receiver Jameson Williams has received a parting gift for the 2024 season, from the NFL.

The league has fined Williams $25,325 for an “obscene gesture” as a result of his touchdown celebration from the divisional round loss to the Commanders.

The celebration came after Williams somersaulted into the end zone to cap a second-quarter 61-yard touchdown run that, with the extra point, cut Washington’s lead to 24-21.

Williams was fined $19,697 for a regular-season celebration that mimicked the Marshawn Lynch backward diving crotch grab into the end zone.

The celebration did not draw a flag when it happened. It would have resulted in 15 yards being imposed on the PAT.