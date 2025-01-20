Jameson Williams will be hearing from the league office for his touchdown celebration

Now THAT was a disgusting act.

After a Madden-style 61-yard touchdown run on Saturday night against the Commanders, Lions receiver Jameson Williams engaged in a touchdown celebration that can best be described by Frank Costanza as “perverse.”

Here’s the video, along with a call that calls it what it was.

Williams, to put it discreetly, pretended to be engaging in the act that ultimately allowed Williams to become a football player, since it catalyzed his very existence.

Teammates apparently stopped Williams before the officials could realize what he was doing and throw a penalty flag, which would have moved the PAT attempt back 15 yards.

He’ll surely be fined for it. During the regular season, Williams was fined $19,697 for paying homage to Marshawn Lynch, with a crotch grab as he dove into the end zone. This one likely will cost him much more.