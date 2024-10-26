NFL fines Jets LB Quincy Williams $45,020 for use of helmet

Sunday night’s loss at Pittsburgh comes with a significant bill for Jets linebacker Quincy Williams.

Williams was fined $45,020 for illegal use of his helmet in the third quarter of the Steelers’ 37-15 win.

Here’s the play. No flag was thrown for the violation. That’s usually the case; the lowering of the helmet and the making of forcible contact with it doesn’t stand out in full speed at real time.

The NFL passed the rule against lowering the helmet and making forcible contact with it six years ago.

It was Williams’s first fine of 2024. He has the right to appeal the decision.