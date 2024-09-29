NFL fines Lions DB Brian Branch for two illegal actions in Week 3

The victory over the Cardinals was a costly one for Lions defensive back Brian Branch.

The NFL fined him $20,256 for a pair of illegal actions, one of which was a hit that sent him into concussion protocol.

One of his $10,128 fines was for unnecessary roughness for use of the helmet on Cardinals tight end Trey McBride in the fourth quarter. McBride did not practice this week and will not play Sunday after being diagnosed with a concussion.

Branch has cleared concussion protocol and will play.

The NFL also fined Branch $10,128 for unnecessary roughness for striking/kicking/kneeing an opponent, who appeared to be Tip Reiman, on kicker Matt Prater’s 42-yard field goal to end the first half.

Two other Lions were fined.

Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin lost $11,255 for unnecessary roughness for a late hit on wide receiver Michael Wilson in the second quarter.

The NFL docked safety Kerby Joseph $7,505 for unnecessary roughness for a hit on a defenseless player when he hit Marvin Harrison Jr. after cornerback Terrion Arnold was bringing down the receiver in the fourth quarter.