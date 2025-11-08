 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL fines Rashod Bateman $25,154 for verbal abuse of official

  
Published November 8, 2025 06:11 PM

Last Thursday night, Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman took issue with the failure of an official to throw a penalty after a pass play during which Bateman believed he was held by a Dolphins defender.

It ended up being an expensive complaint from Bateman.

He was flagged during the game. On Saturday, Bateman was fined $25,154 for verbal abuse of an official.

While it’s a proper outcome, it’s inconsistent. In Week 4, Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba said to referee Alex Kemp, “That’s some bullshit” after a holding call against Smith-Njigba wiped out a Seattle touchdown. Smith-Njigba directed the comment to Kemp, and his microphone relayed it to anyone watching the game.

Smith-Njigba wasn’t flagged or fined.

And that’s not to say he should have been. The point is that there should be consistency in these matters.