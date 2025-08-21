 Skip navigation
NFL has increased security at league office after July shootings

  
Published August 21, 2025 02:27 PM

The NFL has made some changes to security at their offices in the wake of the July shootings at 345 Park Avenue in New York City.

Four people were killed by a gunman who investigators believe was targeting the league headquarters. One league employee was shot, but did not suffer fatal injuries, and the perpetrator eventually killed himself.

NFL executive vice president Jeff Miller said on Thursday that the league has strengthened the security in those offices since employees returned to work earlier this month. Miller said that the entire building is also working on safety.

“We are working with the building and the other tenants within the building on building security,” Miller said, via Mark Maske of the Washington Post.

Miller said that the owners committee on security has also met and plans to make further recommendations to the full ownership group in the near future.