NFL informs teams there will not be a supplemental draft this year

No player has been selected in an NFL supplemental draft since 2019 and there will not be one selected this year.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the league has sent a memo to teams informing them that the supplemental draft will not be held this year. There were no supplemental drafts in 2020, 2021 or 2022 and neither of the two players eligible for last year’s draft were selected.

The supplemental draft is for players whose eligibility status changed since the deadline to be part of the regular draft pool. When it is held, it runs for seven rounds and teams using picks forfeit the same pick used to select the player in the next year’s common draft.

The Cardinals were the last team to make a supplemental draft selection when they chose safety Jalen Thompson in the fifth round in 2019.

Players like Cris Carter, Josh Gordon, and Bernie Kosar began their NFL careers as supplemental draft picks in past years, but it has become a rarely used path to the league in recent seasons.