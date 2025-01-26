NFL issues no fines for two controversial hits on Patrick Mahomes

Last Saturday’s Texans-Chiefs playoff game included a pair of controversial penalty flags thrown after hits applied to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Neither of the two fouls, one for roughing the passer and one for unnecessary roughness after a late slide, drew fines.

The NFL did not fine Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. for a first-quarter roughing the passer foul. The league also did not fine defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi or linebacker Henry To’oTo’o for their Malachi crunch after Mahomes slid in the second half.

Both fouls prompted criticism of Chiefs bias on the part of officials. The fact that they weren’t fined suggests that, after more careful consideration of the film, the NFL decided that the hits did not merit punishment — which suggests that the flags shouldn’t have been thrown.

That said, the roughing-the-passer rule expressly requires officials to throw the flag even when in doubt as to whether roughing actually happened.

Of course, both Anderson and Texans running back Joe Mixon were fined for commenting on the officiating after the game.