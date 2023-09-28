NFL issues statement in response to placement of its ads on white nationalist Twitter/X pages

On Wednesday, MediaMatters.org reported that Twitter, now known as X, placed NFL ads on the accounts of multiple white nationalists. On Thursday, the NFL responded.

“NFL unequivocally denounces any form of hate speech and has absolutely no association with these individuals or any group that promotes racism,” chief NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT via email. “As soon as this was brought to our attention, we immediately expressed our concerns to X to understand and rectify the issue.”

One of the accounts belongs to a streaming host who has suggested that Bills safety Damar Hamlin died from a reaction to the COVID vaccine, and that he’s currently being portrayed by an actor. That same host has also, per MediaMatters.org, called for the execution of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift over Kelce’s recent promotion of the COVID vaccine.

Just last week, NFL chief media and business officer Brian Rolapp praised Twitter/X CEO Linda Yaccarino for “doing great work innovating to make the platform better for [NFL] fans and partners.”