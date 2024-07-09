 Skip navigation
NFL licenses brands for online mobile slots game

  
Published July 8, 2024 08:46 PM

The NFL might need an extra $14 billion, at some point in the next few years. Why not shake more cash out of the gambling tree?

Sports business reporter Daniel Kaplan, in an item for AwfulAnnouncing.com, reports that the NFL has licensed its brands to Aristocrat Gaming for an online mobile slot machine game. Previously, the league licenses its brands to Aristocrat for physical slot machines.

It’s just the latest step in the NFL’s ongoing money grab, when it comes to gambling. And when it comes to digital games of chance, there’s no chance the house won’t win, over time.

That’s why the NFL has aligned with the house. That’s why the NFL allows its owners to own up to five percent of any given house.

And that’s why the NFL will keep grabbing as much money as it can when it comes to gambling.