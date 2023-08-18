NFL monitors hurricane that could impact Saints-Chargers game

Usually, the Saints have to be concerned about the potential impact of a looming hurricane when playing at home. They could now be affected by a hurricane on the other side of the country.

Via Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the NFL is monitoring a hurricane that could strike Southern California this weekend. The Chargers are due to host the Saints on Sunday night.

For now, the league has no plan to cancel the game or otherwise alter the schedule.

The storm has intensified to Category 4. For the first time ever, Southern California is under a tropical storm watch.

Even if the wind isn’t a problem on Sunday night at SoFi Stadium, any rainfall should raise a red flag — given the slip-and-slide nature of the concrete surfaces from the national championship in January 2023.