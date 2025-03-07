NFL Network sees highest Scouting Combine viewership since 2017

As offseason NFL tentpoles go, the Scouting Combine remains the smallest. In 2025, it was bigger than it’s been in years.

Via Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal, NFL Network had its highest four-day Combine viewership since 2017.

The average for Saturday’s quarterback/receiver/running back workouts hit 484,000. That’s the best the league-owned channel has generated.

ABC, however, has done better in the years the workouts were simulcast on the broadcast network. That last happened in 2022.

The fact that any NFL-branded content comes in under 500,000 viewers shows it’s nowhere close to real NFL football games. But the workouts aren’t real football. And only the hardest of the hardcore fans tune in.

Still, 484,000 is a lot better than what the usual reruns would generate during an otherwise slow offseason weekend. Tomorrow’s slate, for example, features the Minneapolis Miracle game at 11:00 a.m. ET, the 2024 Week 9 game between the Jets and Texans, the 2024 Week 14 game between the Falcons and Vikings, and the 2019 Bucs-Seahawks game.