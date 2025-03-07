 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jagsmoves_250307.jpg
Jaguars reportedly will make a lot of roster moves
nbc_pft_traviskelce_250307.jpg
Kelce ‘can’t engineer’ his exit from the NFL
nbc_pft_finishsentence_250307.jpg
Fill in the Blank: Metcalf, Deebo, Wagner, Watson

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jagsmoves_250307.jpg
Jaguars reportedly will make a lot of roster moves
nbc_pft_traviskelce_250307.jpg
Kelce ‘can’t engineer’ his exit from the NFL
nbc_pft_finishsentence_250307.jpg
Fill in the Blank: Metcalf, Deebo, Wagner, Watson

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL Network sees highest Scouting Combine viewership since 2017

  
Published March 7, 2025 01:49 PM

As offseason NFL tentpoles go, the Scouting Combine remains the smallest. In 2025, it was bigger than it’s been in years.

Via Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal, NFL Network had its highest four-day Combine viewership since 2017.

The average for Saturday’s quarterback/receiver/running back workouts hit 484,000. That’s the best the league-owned channel has generated.

ABC, however, has done better in the years the workouts were simulcast on the broadcast network. That last happened in 2022.

The fact that any NFL-branded content comes in under 500,000 viewers shows it’s nowhere close to real NFL football games. But the workouts aren’t real football. And only the hardest of the hardcore fans tune in.

Still, 484,000 is a lot better than what the usual reruns would generate during an otherwise slow offseason weekend. Tomorrow’s slate, for example, features the Minneapolis Miracle game at 11:00 a.m. ET, the 2024 Week 9 game between the Jets and Texans, the 2024 Week 14 game between the Falcons and Vikings, and the 2019 Bucs-Seahawks game.