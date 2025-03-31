NFL passes resolution allowing games to move to Thursday with three-week notice

The NFL approved a change to flex scheduling procedures at the league meetings in Palm Beach on Monday.

Per a report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, at least 24 teams voted in favor of a resolution that will allow the league to flex games from Sunday to Thursday night with 21 days notice.

The window for a flex was 28 days when the league approved flexing games to Thursday two years ago and that remained the window last season. A Week 16 Broncos-Chargers game last season is the only one that has been flexed into a Thursday night slot.

Flexes have been limited to the Week 13-17 window for the last two years with a maximum of two swaps in a season.

