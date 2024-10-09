 Skip navigation
NFL, Trotter reach settlement in lawsuit
PFT Power Rankings: DAL, ATL, HOU rise in Week 6
Maye reportedly will start Week 6

Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL, Trotter reach settlement in lawsuit
PFT Power Rankings: DAL, ATL, HOU rise in Week 6
Maye reportedly will start Week 6

Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL places Jabrill Peppers on Commissioner Exempt list

  
Published October 9, 2024 11:09 AM

The NFL has moved Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers to the Commissioner Exempt list.

The league announced the decision on Wednesday morning. Peppers was arrested last weekend after police responded to an incident involving a woman at his home and arraigned on Monday on charges of assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation and possession of cocaine.

Peppers did not play for the Patriots last Sunday because of a shoulder injury and he will not be eligible to play or practice as long as he remains on the exempt list. He will continue to be paid.

Peppers pleaded not guilty to all of the charges and posted $2,500 bail. He was ordered not to have any contact with the alleged victim.