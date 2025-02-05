NFL Referees Association calls “conspiracy theories” both “insulting” and “preposterous”

On Monday, Commissioner Roger Goodell pushed back on the suggestion that game officials favor the Chiefs. On Tuesday, the union representing game officials issued a statement expressing appreciation for the Commissioner’s remarks.

“Commissioner Goodell’s comments that it is ‘ridiculous’ to presume that NFL Officials are not doing everything possible to make the right call on every play is spot on,” NFL Referees Association executive director Scott Green said. “Officiating crews do not work the same team more than twice each regular season. It is insulting and preposterous to hear conspiracy theories that somehow 17 officiating crews consisting of 138 officials are colluding to assist one team.”

That’s a bit strong. And it teeters on the possibility of protesting too much. The fans who believe that the Chiefs are receiving assistance from the officials believe that the league has made it clear to the officials that they should assist the Chiefs. A conspiracy among the 138 officials isn’t needed, if they’re taking their directions from 345 Park Avenue.

“There are many things that fans can worry about over a 17-game season, such as coaching decisions, player injuries, the weather and, yes, even close calls on incredible plays made by incredible athletes,” Green said. “But you can rest assured that on every single down, NFL officials, both on the field and in the replay booth, are doing everything humanly possible to officiate every play correctly.”

That still doesn’t prevent subconscious motivations from creeping into the brain of the officials. As we’ve said in the past, the elimination of the wall between football business and football integrity could easily prompt officials to become keenly aware that money comes from ratings, ratings come from having star quarterbacks available to play, and officials have a role in keeping star quarterbacks healthy.

It’s not about the Chiefs. It’s about the star quarterbacks. Beyond Mahomes being the biggest star quarterback — and arguably the player most valuable to the entire league — he’s consistently playing in the most important games. So if the officials have a subconscious bias to protect star quarterbacks, Mahomes will be the one who benefits from it the most.

It’s not a conspiracy. It’s a manifestation of the league’s belief that, without star quarterbacks available to play, the product will suffer, the ratings will drop, the revenue decline, and there will be less money available to pay everyone — including the officials.

With the Super Bowl approaching, the immediate question is whether the subconscious bias to protect players like Mahomes will, given the talk of the officials favorng the Chiefs, result in a correction that will benefit the Eagles.