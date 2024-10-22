NFL reviewing Roquan Smith hit on Chris Godwin as hip-drop tackle

The Buccaneers lost wide receiver Chris Godwin to a dislocated ankle after a tackle by Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith late in Monday night’s game and Smith could lose some money as a result of the play.

According to multiple reports, the NFL is reviewing the play to see if Smith’s tackle had all of the elements of the now-banned hip-drop tackle. If the review finds that Smith’s tackle violated the rule put in place this offseason, Smith would be subject to a fine.

The NFL said last week that they have reviewed 22 plays as hip-drop tackles. Per the league, a play must feature a defender wrapping up a ball carrier, rotating or swiveling their hips, unweighting themselves and dropping onto the ball carrier’s legs to qualify. Officials can penalize players during games for fouls, but judging all elements is difficult in real time and no flags have been thrown this season.

Seven of those 22 plays have resulted in fines. We’ll find out this week if Smith is No. 8.