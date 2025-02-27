NFL says there were no injuries on tush push plays in 2024

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni called talk of banning the tush push play that his team has made a staple of their offense “unfair” earlier this week and took particular aim at arguments that the play was unsafe.

Sirianni said that he didn’t think that the data would back up the assertion that the play was more likely to lead to injuries than other plays, but deferred to the NFL for specific information on that front. The NFL shared that information on Wednesday and it served Sirianni’s argument.

Executive vice president Troy Vincent said, via multiple reporters, that the league found zero injuries on tush push plays during the 2024 season.

The Packers have proposed banning the play, but the lack of data showing a heightened player safety risk would suggest that proponents of its elimination will have to find another argument to compel 24 teams to vote in favor of it.