 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_caseriointvv2_250226.jpg
Caserio: Texans ‘made progress’ during 2024 season
nbc_pft_harmonintv_250226.jpg
Harmon still ‘haunted’ by Oregon’s Rose Bowl loss
nbc_pft_macdonaldintv_250226.jpg
Macdonald reacts to receiving NFLPA coaching grade

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_caseriointvv2_250226.jpg
Caserio: Texans ‘made progress’ during 2024 season
nbc_pft_harmonintv_250226.jpg
Harmon still ‘haunted’ by Oregon’s Rose Bowl loss
nbc_pft_macdonaldintv_250226.jpg
Macdonald reacts to receiving NFLPA coaching grade

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL says there were no injuries on tush push plays in 2024

  
Published February 27, 2025 06:18 AM

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni called talk of banning the tush push play that his team has made a staple of their offense “unfair” earlier this week and took particular aim at arguments that the play was unsafe.

Sirianni said that he didn’t think that the data would back up the assertion that the play was more likely to lead to injuries than other plays, but deferred to the NFL for specific information on that front. The NFL shared that information on Wednesday and it served Sirianni’s argument.

Executive vice president Troy Vincent said, via multiple reporters, that the league found zero injuries on tush push plays during the 2024 season.

The Packers have proposed banning the play, but the lack of data showing a heightened player safety risk would suggest that proponents of its elimination will have to find another argument to compel 24 teams to vote in favor of it.