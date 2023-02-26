 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL seems unlikely to change roughing the passer rules

  
Published February 26, 2023 03:02 PM
nbc_pft_roughingpasser_221216
December 16, 2022 08:37 AM
Another primetime game, another controversial roughing the passer call, and Mike Florio and Peter King dig into the dynamics that make NFL officiating crews more likely to err on the side of throwing the flag.

Many fans, media, and observers believe the NFL’s officials have been overly aggressive when it comes to calling roughing the passer. As the Competition Committee prepares to make its annual proposals to ownership for rule changes, it seems likely that, when it comes to calling roughing the passer, nothing will change.

Via Judy Battista of NFL Network, the Competition Committee has looked at 80 roughing the passer plays. The Committee found that only three were “questionable.”

Only three? And just “questionable”?

The message is clear. They ain’t changing shit.

Sorry to be so blunt and coarse. But the truth continues to be, as NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent explained it on ESPN in October, that the league places a premium on keeping quarterbacks healthy. If that means tolerating “questionable” roughing the passer calls, so be it.

Once again, the biggest problem with the rule -- one that rarely if ever gets mentioned beyond the borders of this website and the weekday show carrying its name -- is that the rulebook specifically requires referees to call roughing the passer if there’s any doubt regarding whether roughing happened.

Not everyone connected to the game is fine with doing nothing. Per multiple reports, one team has proposed making roughing the passer reviewable.

But even if it’s subject to replay review, the standard will be whether it’s clear and obvious that the ruling on the field was wrong. And given that the rule expressly requires a flag to be thrown “when In doubt,” when would it ever be “clear and obvious” that there was no doubt about whether roughing happened?

Bottom line? Nothing is changing. The league would rather deal with periodic criticism arising from phantom roughing calls than risk not having starting quarterbacks available to play in high-profile games.

It’s all about keeping the quarterbacks healthy. And if that means flagging players for roughing when roughing hasn’t happened, it’s a risk worth assuming. Because it’s better than assuming the risk of quarterbacks getting hit hard, and then getting hurt.