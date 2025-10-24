NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy

The potential problems were hiding in plain sight. The emergence of a fresh scandal has prompted renewed efforts to keep them from happening.

For the NFL, which has not yet had a gambling controversy (that we know of) regarding the misuse of inside information, the reaction includes sending multiple memos to all teams.

PFT has obtained the two communications sent Friday by the league office to all teams. One relates to players, and the other relates to league and club staff.

“In order to reinforce the importance of full and complete compliance with the Gambling Policy, we suggest Clubs consider having appropriate Club personnel (e.g., Head Coach, Director of Player Engagement and/or Alumni) remind your players of the key aspects of the Gambling Policy (and make the full Gambling Policy readily available to players),” the memo regarding players explains. “We all have a responsibility to protect the integrity of the Shield by ensuring that our game is played fairly, honestly and to the best of a player’s ability. NFL players must also take appropriate steps to safeguard the game against gambling-related risks that may undermine the confidence and trust of the fans.”

While it’s fairly easy to detect players placing electronic bets that they shouldn’t, it’s not easy to restrict the misuse of inside information. The league surely knows this. There’s too much of it, and too many people who have access to it.

Sure, it’s helpful to send a memo reminding everyone of the rules (even if everyone who is paying any attention surely thought of those rules without the reminder). The bigger challenge is to take real steps aimed at making sure there’s no doubt or ambiguity about information that never, ever should be shared with anyone — family, friend, agent, former teammate, former coach, reporter, etc.

If the NFL has such measures in place, they’re not being publicized to the same extent as the basic, boilerplate “thou shalt not bet” commandments. To minimize the misuse of inside information, the NFL will need something much more than one line in a two-page memo that says players must not "[s]hare confidential, non-public information regarding any NFL game, player, or event with any third-party.”