NFL still working out the kinks on virtual measurement of first downs

The NFL announced this offseason that it would use state-of-the-art technology to measure first downs, rather than the ancient technology of measuring with a 10-yard chain. But the technology hasn’t been perfected yet.

After Miami ran up the middle on third-and-1 today in Detroit, the virtual measurement technology was employed to see if it was a first down. But there was a significant delay in getting the first down confirmed, long enough that it really didn’t save any time compared to bringing out the chains.

At the same time that the virtual measurement was plodding along, YouTube’s Sunday Ticket stream of the game briefly went out and was replaced by a “technical difficulties” screen. It’s unclear if those two technological issues were connected.

While the virtual measurement is replacing the chains, the spotting of the ball is still done by the officials on the field. So if there’s human error in assessing where the ball was when the ball carrier was stopped, the virtual measurement won’t fix that.

The NFL has partnered with Sony to use its Hawk-Eye technology, which is also used in soccer, tennis and other sports, for its virtual measurements.