NFL takes another big step toward legalizing marijuana use by players

The NFL and the NFL Players Association have tweaked the substance abuse policy. Among the changes, the threshold for a positive test has been significantly increased.

PFT has obtained the new policies negotiate by the league and the NFLPA.

The prior limit for THC concentration was 150 ng/ml. As of Friday, it’s 350 ng/ml. Generally speaking, it takes a week after regular use to get below 350 ng/ml.

Fines will also be reduced for positive tests. For the first violation, the prior penalty of a 50-percent game check will drop to $15,000. For a second violation, the fine of a full game check reduces to $20,000. For a third violation, a two-game fine falls to one. And for four or more violations, the three-game fine shifts to two.

Fines for missed tests will also be reduced.

In 2020, the NFL dramatically limited the circumstances that would result in suspensions for violations of the substance-abuse policy. It now rarely if ever happens.

Still, the financial penalties used to be more significant. That’ll change as of Friday. Most importantly, it will take a lot more THC in a player’s system to trigger a positive test.

It’s still not an elimination of the general prohibition against marijuana use, but it’s getting closer and closer to being decriminalized. It’s now permitted, as long as the player is below 350 ng/ml when tested.