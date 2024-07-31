 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_judonv3_240730.jpg
Patriots’ Judon not practicing at camp
nbc_pftpm_mailbagv2_240730.jpg
PFT Mailbag: How patient are Broncos with Payton?
nbc_pftpm_bisacciav2_240730.jpg
Bisaccia expects ‘amendments’ to kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_judonv3_240730.jpg
Patriots’ Judon not practicing at camp
nbc_pftpm_mailbagv2_240730.jpg
PFT Mailbag: How patient are Broncos with Payton?
nbc_pftpm_bisacciav2_240730.jpg
Bisaccia expects ‘amendments’ to kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL to test optical tracking to measure first downs during preseason

  
Published July 31, 2024 10:16 AM

The days of measuring for first downs manually isn’t over yet, but the NFL is moving closer to that point.

The league has been testing optical tracking as a way to replace the chain gang as the measuring tool for first downs and that process is set to take a step forward in August. NFL senior vice president and chief information officer Gary Brantley told Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press that the league will be testing Sony’s Hawk-eye cameras during some preseason games this summer.

“We’re in the installation phase for all of our stadiums, really getting them calibrated and up to date,” Brantley said. “We’re just really getting to a place where this system is as accurate as possible and really calibrating across our multiple stadiums.”

The optical tracking system is designed to notify officials if a first down has been reached after the ball has been spotted, which would save time that is now devoted to taking on-field measurements. If successful, full implementation of the technology could take place for the 2025 season.