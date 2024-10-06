 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL: Toe-heel rule made Ja’Lynn Polk out of bounds on near TD in fourth quarter

  
Published October 6, 2024 06:10 PM

The Patriots thought they had scored a go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins, but officials ruled that wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk did not get both feet down in the end zone.

Polk went up to grab a pass from Jacoby Brissett at the back of the end zone and got one foot down along with the toes of his second foot. His heel came down out of bounds, however, and the Patriots would wind up turning the ball over on downs.

After the game, NFL vice president of officiating George Stewart spoke to pool reporter Mike Reiss of ESPN.com about the call and explained the rule that governs the play.

“The rule that was applied was the toe-heel rule,” Stewart said. “What happened was he did have one foot down in the field of play and at the completion of the second step, he had his toe in the field of play, but his heel came down on the white line out of bounds. So, he did not have two feet in bounds at the conclusion of the catch.”

Stewart noted that it was different than a play where a receiver drags their toes before going out of bounds because of the nature of the play and that difference cost the Patriots on Sunday.