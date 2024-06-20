 Skip navigation
NFL tweaks IR rules to allow two players to return from the list in the postseason

  
Published June 20, 2024 06:19 PM

The NFL informed the NFLPA that it has finalized rules for designating players to return from injured reserve in 2024. Teams will have a maximum of eight designations during the regular season, the same as last year, but they also will get two additional designations in the postseason.

If a team has not used up its eight designations in the regular season, it can carry those into the postseason for a total of 10 designations.

Players can return from the injured reserve list a total of two times, including the postseason.

The Lions had proposed allowing for unlimited IR returns in the postseason.

Detroit also proposed allowing teams to place two players on injured reserve the day of the initial roster cutdown to 53 players. Previously, players had to spend at least one day on the 53-man roster to be eligible for activation from injured reserve later in the year.

The NFL approved that move.

Players on injured reserve still are required to miss four games before returning from the list.