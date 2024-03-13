NFL will consider proposal to show tenths of seconds on stadium scoreboard clocks

For the second consecutive offseason, the Eagles have asked the other NFL teams to consider a proposal to show tenths of seconds on game clocks.

Philadelphia proposed new language in the NFL’s timing rules that says, stadium clocks “will count down in one second increments except in the last 60 seconds of the 2nd and 4th quarter, when the clocks will transition to a countdown in tenths of seconds.”

Using tenths of a second is already done in basketball and some other sports, for those last-minute situations when the difference between 2.9 seconds remaining and 2.0 seconds remaining might be significant. The Eagles want to bring it to the NFL as well.

Last year, there was resistance from some NFL teams because the clocks they already had on their stadium scoreboards weren’t capable of showing tenths of seconds, and the teams didn’t want to spend the money to make the necessary changes.

For the rule to pass, at least 24 teams will have to vote in favor of it.