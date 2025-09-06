 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_davisbradyv2_250905.jpg
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
nbc_pft_bill_belichick_scouts_250905v2.jpg
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250905.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Other PFT Content

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_davisbradyv2_250905.jpg
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
nbc_pft_bill_belichick_scouts_250905v2.jpg
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250905.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Other PFT Content

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL will interview Quinshon Judkins this week

  
Published September 6, 2025 01:22 PM

The Browns and running back Quinshon Judkins have finally reached an agreement on a four-year deal. His first several days on the job, however, will include something other than meetings and practice.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL will interview Judkins this week in connection with the pending Personal Conduct Policy investigation.

Judkins was accused of domestic battery in July. In August, the criminal charges were dropped. The league nevertheless is reviewing the situation.

Part of the review includes talking to the player about the situation. Eventually (and barring a deal between Judkins and the league), the matter will be presented to Judge Sue L. Robinson for an initial decision on punishment, if any. Her factual findings will be binding; any sanction she issues can be appealed by either side to the Commissioner or his designee.

While the case is pending, Judkins is not expected to be placed on paid leave. If that had happened, he most likely would have received credit for any games missed while on the Commissioner Exempt list, if he’s ultimately suspended.

Instead, he’ll be available to practice and to play until the case is resolved. He obviously won’t play on Sunday, against the Bengals.