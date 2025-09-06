NFL will interview Quinshon Judkins this week

The Browns and running back Quinshon Judkins have finally reached an agreement on a four-year deal. His first several days on the job, however, will include something other than meetings and practice.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL will interview Judkins this week in connection with the pending Personal Conduct Policy investigation.

Judkins was accused of domestic battery in July. In August, the criminal charges were dropped. The league nevertheless is reviewing the situation.

Part of the review includes talking to the player about the situation. Eventually (and barring a deal between Judkins and the league), the matter will be presented to Judge Sue L. Robinson for an initial decision on punishment, if any. Her factual findings will be binding; any sanction she issues can be appealed by either side to the Commissioner or his designee.

While the case is pending, Judkins is not expected to be placed on paid leave. If that had happened, he most likely would have received credit for any games missed while on the Commissioner Exempt list, if he’s ultimately suspended.

Instead, he’ll be available to practice and to play until the case is resolved. He obviously won’t play on Sunday, against the Bengals.