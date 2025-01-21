NFL won’t instruct officials to throw flags for pulling runners

On Sunday, officials in the Ravens-Bills game didn’t throw a flag on Buffalo guard O’Cyrus Torrence for pulling running back James Cook into the end zone. Next Sunday, they won’t be throwing a flag if/when it happens again.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL will not be instructing officials to call it, if/when it happens in either of the two conference championship games.

As the source explained it, instructing them to call it now would represent too much of a change from the enforcement of the rules to date in the 2024 season.

However, the issue will be addressed in the offseason — as it should be. The choices are simple. Enforce the rule against pulling a runner as written, or remove that rule from the rulebook.

The message for now is clear, to the four remaining teams: Pull ‘em if you got ‘em.