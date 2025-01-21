 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_strouddaniels_250121.jpg
Stroud pulling for Daniels after tremendous year
nbc_pft_coachingupdates_250121.jpg
NFL coaching updates: Jaguars, Saints, Cowboys
nbc_pft_ohiostate_250121.jpg
Smith leads Ohio State to National title

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_strouddaniels_250121.jpg
Stroud pulling for Daniels after tremendous year
nbc_pft_coachingupdates_250121.jpg
NFL coaching updates: Jaguars, Saints, Cowboys
nbc_pft_ohiostate_250121.jpg
Smith leads Ohio State to National title

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL won’t instruct officials to throw flags for pulling runners

  
Published January 20, 2025 08:29 PM

On Sunday, officials in the Ravens-Bills game didn’t throw a flag on Buffalo guard O’Cyrus Torrence for pulling running back James Cook into the end zone. Next Sunday, they won’t be throwing a flag if/when it happens again.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL will not be instructing officials to call it, if/when it happens in either of the two conference championship games.

As the source explained it, instructing them to call it now would represent too much of a change from the enforcement of the rules to date in the 2024 season.

However, the issue will be addressed in the offseason — as it should be. The choices are simple. Enforce the rule against pulling a runner as written, or remove that rule from the rulebook.

The message for now is clear, to the four remaining teams: Pull ‘em if you got ‘em.