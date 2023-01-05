NFL won’t resume Bills-Bengals game

It’s official. Almost.

We’ve heard since last night that signs are pointing to an official announcement that the Week 17 Bills-Bengals game won’t resume. Earlier this afternoon, we explained that the game most likely won’t continue , and that the league was otherwise trying to determine playoff seeding, given that the Bills and Bengals will finish the season with only 16 games each.

Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press now reports that the Bills-Bengals game will not continue . This seems to be a precursor to an official announcement, which likely will come today.

The NFL Players Association has scheduled a press briefing for 4:00 p.m. ET, regarding the Damar Hamlin situation.

There is no firm reporting on what the league will do regarding AFC playoff seeding. Various possibilities have been mentioned and discussed. There is no perfect option.