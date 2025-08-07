NFLPA intends to gain a “clear understanding” of ESPN-NFL Media deal

In exchange for giving control of various NFL Media assets to ESPN, the NFL will receive a 10-percent stake in the four-letter network.

What’s in it for the players? That’s for the NFL Players Association to determine.

“The NFLPA is committed to securing the financial well-being of our members and enforcing the provisions of the CBA,” a union spokesperson told PFT on Thursday. “As the new media agreement between the NFL and ESPN goes through the approval process, the union will remain in communication with the league in order to gain a clear understanding of the terms, particularly as those terms relate to and impact the players’ share of revenue under the CBA.”

The chunk of ESPN that will go to the NFL is currently estimated to have a value between $2.5 billion and $3 billion. The players get nothing until it turns into cash.

Currently, the league and the union split revenues on a 50-50 basis, roughly. That could change (i.e., shrink) under the next labor deal.