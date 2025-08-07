 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nfl_pft_smithonadvice_250807.jpg
Smith offers advice to the next NFLPA director
nbc_pft_smithonrunningnflpa_250807.jpg
Smith: I’m proud of instilling a new NFLPA culture
nbc_pft_smithoncollusion_250807.jpg
Smith: I would’ve appealed any inconsistencies

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nfl_pft_smithonadvice_250807.jpg
Smith offers advice to the next NFLPA director
nbc_pft_smithonrunningnflpa_250807.jpg
Smith: I’m proud of instilling a new NFLPA culture
nbc_pft_smithoncollusion_250807.jpg
Smith: I would’ve appealed any inconsistencies

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFLPA intends to gain a “clear understanding” of ESPN-NFL Media deal

  
Published August 7, 2025 07:07 PM

In exchange for giving control of various NFL Media assets to ESPN, the NFL will receive a 10-percent stake in the four-letter network.

What’s in it for the players? That’s for the NFL Players Association to determine.

“The NFLPA is committed to securing the financial well-being of our members and enforcing the provisions of the CBA,” a union spokesperson told PFT on Thursday. “As the new media agreement between the NFL and ESPN goes through the approval process, the union will remain in communication with the league in order to gain a clear understanding of the terms, particularly as those terms relate to and impact the players’ share of revenue under the CBA.”

The chunk of ESPN that will go to the NFL is currently estimated to have a value between $2.5 billion and $3 billion. The players get nothing until it turns into cash.

Currently, the league and the union split revenues on a 50-50 basis, roughly. That could change (i.e., shrink) under the next labor deal.