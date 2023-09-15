NFLPA names Bijan Robinson Community MVP for Week 2

Falcons rookie running back Bijan Robinson made an impact on the field in his regular season debut by catching a short pass and turning it into a touchdown.

On Friday, the NFL Players Association recognized Robinson for his off-field impact. Robinson, who went to the University of Texas, donated $25,000 to the Austin Junior Jags program for football players and cheerleaders. The donation helped provide the program with new uniforms, fees for use of fields, and a year-end banquet.

Robinson also visited one of the program’s games and funded a party to commemorate the start of the season.

“Being involved in youth football is what helped me get to where I am today,” Robinson said in a statement. “So I wanted to take some of the burden off these young athletes and their families heading into this year’s season.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Robinson’s foundation or a charity of his choice. Robinson will also be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.