 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

NFL: SEP 10 Eagles at Patriots
Report: Avonte Maddox is feared to have suffered torn pectoral
Detroit Lions v Kansas City Chiefs
Dan Campbell: Taylor Decker “less than questionable” for Sunday
Detroit Lions v Kansas City Chiefs
Ben Johnson: We’ll get Jahmyr Gibbs going as he gets more comfortable

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_dolphinspatsv2_230915.jpg
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_230915.jpg
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen
kcjaxpreviewchrisjones.jpg
Chiefs potentially getting stars back against Jags

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

NFL: SEP 10 Eagles at Patriots
Report: Avonte Maddox is feared to have suffered torn pectoral
Detroit Lions v Kansas City Chiefs
Dan Campbell: Taylor Decker “less than questionable” for Sunday
Detroit Lions v Kansas City Chiefs
Ben Johnson: We’ll get Jahmyr Gibbs going as he gets more comfortable

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_dolphinspatsv2_230915.jpg
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_230915.jpg
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen
kcjaxpreviewchrisjones.jpg
Chiefs potentially getting stars back against Jags

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFLPA names Bijan Robinson Community MVP for Week 2

  
Published September 15, 2023 11:29 AM

Falcons rookie running back Bijan Robinson made an impact on the field in his regular season debut by catching a short pass and turning it into a touchdown.

On Friday, the NFL Players Association recognized Robinson for his off-field impact. Robinson, who went to the University of Texas, donated $25,000 to the Austin Junior Jags program for football players and cheerleaders. The donation helped provide the program with new uniforms, fees for use of fields, and a year-end banquet.

Robinson also visited one of the program’s games and funded a party to commemorate the start of the season.

“Being involved in youth football is what helped me get to where I am today,” Robinson said in a statement. “So I wanted to take some of the burden off these young athletes and their families heading into this year’s season.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Robinson’s foundation or a charity of his choice. Robinson will also be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.