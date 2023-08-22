NFLPA terminates trading card agreement with Panini, grants exclusive rights to Fanatics

The NFL Players Association has largely been quiet since naming Lloyd Howell the union’s next executive director in late June. Its public proclamations mostly have come from adjustments to business arrangements.

The latest announcement came on Monday, when the NFLPA informed contract advisors that NFL Players Inc., the union’s licensing arm, has terminated its trading card deal with Panini. Effective immediately, Fanatics has acquired the exclusive right to make NFLPA-branded trading cards.

While the arrangement doesn’t impact individual arrangements players might have with Panini, it essentially knocks the company out of the broader business, since it means only Fanatics (through its Topps subsidiary, apparently) will have the ability to make and market the full-blown sets of trading cards for each and every NFL season.

It’s the latest move by Fanatics to essentially take over the sports world, from apparel to trading cards to memorabilia to tickets to betting, Fanatics aspires to be the only place sports fans ever need to frequent.