 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_wilksnews_250131.jpg
NYJ reportedly hire Wilks as defensive coordinator
nbc_pft_beanevsrefs_250131.jpg
Beane delicately addresses AFC Championship calls
nbc_pft_billsprobs_250131.jpg
Bills aim to ‘keep kicking the door’

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_wilksnews_250131.jpg
NYJ reportedly hire Wilks as defensive coordinator
nbc_pft_beanevsrefs_250131.jpg
Beane delicately addresses AFC Championship calls
nbc_pft_billsprobs_250131.jpg
Bills aim to ‘keep kicking the door’

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL’s Bluesky hesitation is about the green

  
Published February 1, 2025 09:10 AM

The Patriots recently said that the NFL told the team to get off of Bluesky. The motivation relates to the money going into the league’s pockets. Or not.

Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal recently explained that the league has kept its teams away from the social media upstart because the NFL wants Bluesky to make it worth the league’s while.

As Fischer writes, "[T]he NFL . . . is acutely aware of the league’s capability to be a business kingmaker. If all 32 teams organically got on Bluesky, the platform could create a robust NFL news hub out of those accounts without much work at all. The NFL knows exactly what that would be worth to Bluesky, and wants to be paid for it.”

As a result, there will be no NFL teams on Bluesky until Bluesky crams sufficient green bills into the NFL’s coffers.

There still seems to be an antitrust violation lurking at the bottom of this, with the trade association that binds 32 independent businesses together banning any of them from doing business with Bluesky. Of course, if Bluesky would dare to attempt to assert its rights, it can kiss goodbye to any chance that the league will ever say, “Hello.”