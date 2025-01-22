Patriots say NFL won’t allow teams to be on BlueSky, yet

Plenty of people have migrated to BlueSky, a Twitter-style app without the things that have made Twitter less palatable to many in recent months.

The Patriots say that no NFL teams are allowed on BlueSky, yet.

“Right now we’re not allowed to,” vice president of content for the Kraft Sports + Entertainment group Fred Kirsch said on the Patriots Unfiltered podcast, via MassLive.com. “We had an account briefly on Bluesky but the league asked us to take it down because it’s not an approved social media platform for the NFL yet. . . . Whenever the league gives us the green light we’ll get back on BlueSky.”

It’s unclear why the NFL hasn’t approved BlueSky. It might have something to do with the league’s content deal with Twitter.

The stance raises potential antitrust concerns. The 32 independent businesses of the NFL should be allowed to make their own decisions regarding social-media platforms. BlueSky, which would benefit from the presence of NFL teams, is potentially being harmed by arguably anticompetitive practices.

That can change at any time. Like Kirsch said, they’re waiting for the green light from the NFL.

Hopefully, the NFL isn’t waiting for some sort of signal, such as a hand gesture, from Twitter.