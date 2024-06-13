 Skip navigation
Florio: NFL inconsistent with tampering rules
Florio: NFL inconsistent with tampering rules
nbc_pftpm_eagleslatest_240613.jpg
NFL keeps door open on PHI tampering investigation
Brady inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame
Brady inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
nbc_pftpm_falconslatest_240613.jpg
Florio: NFL inconsistent with tampering rules
nbc_pftpm_eagleslatest_240613.jpg
NFL keeps door open on PHI tampering investigation
nbc_pft_bradyceremony_240613.jpg
Brady inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
NFL’s statements in Eagles, Falcons tampering cases have one key difference

  
Published June 13, 2024 02:23 PM

The NFL finally issued the rulings in the companion tampering cases arising from the 2024 pre-free agency negotiating window. The formal announcements from the league contain one key difference.

The statement issued regarding the question of whether the Eagles tampered with Giants running back Saquon Barkley identifies the steps taken to investigate the situation. In contrast, the statement issued regarding the question of whether the Falcons tampered with Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, Bears receiver Darnell Mooney, and/or 49ers tight Charlie Woerner says nothing about the investigative process.

From the statement as to the Eagles: “In coming to this conclusion, the league reviewed phone logs, text messages and other documents related to Philadelphia’s free agency strategy and decision to sign Barkley. The NFL also interviewed several members of the organization, including Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni, as well as Barkley and Penn State head coach James Franklin.”

The statement as to the Falcons says only that the team acknowledged that “discussion of travel arrangements or other logistical matters” with the three players occurred.

So, did the Falcons admit to direct discussions with players as to travel arrangements or other logistical matters? Or did the NFL (as in the Eagles’ case) come to that conclusion after reviewing phone logs, texts messages, and other documents related to the Falcons’ free agency strategy? Did they (as in the Eagles’ case) interview the players, coach Raheem Morris, G.M. Terry Fontenot, or others?

From the outset of the investigation, we’ve made the point that the quality of the findings will be driven by the thoroughness of the probe. If the Falcons admitted to talking to the players about travel arrangements, did that end the matter? Or did the league use the various admissions from Cousins as the starting point for a #Deflategate-style scorched-earth Ted Wells wild-goose chase?

We’re in the process of finding out what was, and wasn’t, done. Stay tuned.