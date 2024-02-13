Nick Allegretti tore ligament in his elbow in the Super Bowl

Nick Allegretti stepped in at left guard for the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl because of an injury to Joe Thuney and he remained in the Super Bowl win over the 49ers despite suffering an injury of his own.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Allegretti tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow during the second quarter of the 25-22 overtime win over the 49ers. He played through the rest of the game and an MRI confirmed he suffered a full tear.

Allegretti started one game in the regular season as well and has been part of the Chiefs for all three of their Super Bowl wins over the last five seasons.

Allegretti played out the 2023 season on a one-year deal, so he will hoping for a new deal in Kansas City or anywhere else this offseason.