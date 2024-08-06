Nick Bosa: Brandon Aiyuk is a very tough player to replace

As the Brandon Aiyuk trade market appears to heat up, another one of the 49ers’ best players is weighing in on what a deal could mean for the club.

Edge rusher Nick Bosa told reporters after Tuesday’s practice that Aiyuk’s departure would leave a significant void.

“I think it’d be huge,” Bosa said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I trust John [Lynch] and Kyle [Shanahan], but he’s a very tough player to replace.”

Bosa went through his own contract dispute with the 49ers last year before signing a lucrative extension on the eve of the regular season. So he understands a bit about what Aiyuk is currently going through.

“It’s brutal, especially when you’re here and you have that extra pressure on you,” Bosa said. “I’ve talked to him a few times, just as a friend, but when it comes to what’s actually going on behind closed doors, I have no knowledge or input.”

While Bosa said he thinks the situation between the 49ers and Aiyuk will “get worked out,” he added he “definitely didn’t want to be traded” last year.

“It’s a good place to be, for sure,” Bosa said. “I’m very, very thankful and grateful to be paid here because I don’t think there’s many other organizations that are as good as this one.”

Aiyuk caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards with seven touchdowns in 2023.