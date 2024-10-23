Nick Bosa didn’t practice on Wednesday, due to elbow injury

The list of key 49ers who missed practice on Thursday, four days before the renewal of their rivalry with the Cowboys, includes defensive end Nick Bosa.

Bosa didn’t practice due to an elbow injury.

Seven other 49ers missed Wednesday’s practice due to injury — receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (wrist, illness), tight end George Kittle (foot), running back Jordan Mason (shoulder), receiver Jauan Jennings (hip), defensive lineman Kevin Givens (groin), safety George Odum (knee), receiver Chris Conley (ankle), and kicker Jake Moody (ankle). Tackle Trent Williams was given a rest day.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said that Samuel, who was hospitalized with pneumonia, has a chance to play on Sunday.

The 3-4 49ers host the 3-3 Cowboys on Sunday night, on NBC and Peacock.