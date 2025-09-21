 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Nick Bosa downgraded to out with knee injury

  
Published September 21, 2025 05:59 PM

The 49ers will not have one of their best defensive players for the rest of Sunday’s matchup with the Cardinals.

San Francisco announced at the start of the second half that Nick Bosa has been downgraded to out.

Bosa was previously questionable after going down midway through the first half. He was shown on the Fox broadcast giving a thumbs down to someone in the crowd as he was heading to the sideline medical tent after the injury.

Bosa recorded a sack in each of San Francisco’s first two games this season.

While 49ers defensive end Mykel Williams suffered a wrist injury in the first half, he is back on the field in the third quarter.

San Francisco leads Arizona 6-3 early in the third period.