Nick Bosa hopes Leonard Floyd will have biggest year of his career

Leonard Floyd has a career high of 10.5 sacks. He’s done it twice, most recently in 2023 with the Bills.

New 49ers teammate Nick Bosa is optimistic Floyd, 31, will break the mark this year.

“I hope he’s going to have the best year of his career, which is saying a lot,” Bosa said Thursday, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

Having Bosa absorbing plenty of attention will help. As will Leonard’s skills.

“I think Leonard brings something to our defense that we haven’t had — a guy that can make plays all over the field and has a motor,” Bosa said. “He doesn’t get tired. . . . Having a guy like that who is super long, athletic and can rush, and I think this scheme is going to bring the best out of him. So I’m excited. I really am.”

That’s good news for the 49ers. And bad news for the Jets. Last year, it was Floyd’s sack of quarterback Aaron Rodgers that resulted in his torn Achilles tendon on the fourth play of the first game of the season. On a Monday night.

Floyd, the ninth overall pick in 2016 by the Bears, beat a cut block, and Rodgers has admitted he held the ball too long, trying to decide where to throw it.

This year, Rodgers will see Floyd again, on the first Monday night of the year. Hopefully, the Jets won’t try to cut block Floyd or Bosa. Even more hopefully, Rodgers won’t display Hamlet’s fatal flaw for the season straight Week 1.