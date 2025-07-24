Nick Bosa: I definitely think this group can win a Super Bowl

The 49ers host Super Bowl LX. Their chances of playing a home game at Levi’s Stadium on Feb. 8 aren’t good.

Coming off a 6-11 season, the 49ers overhauled their roster. Gone are Dre Greenlaw, Charvarius Ward, Talanoa Hufanga, Javon Hargrave, Leonard Floyd, Maliek Collins and Deebo Samuel.

Nick Bosa, though, still believes his team has what it takes.

“I definitely think this group can win a Super Bowl,” Bosa said Thursday on Bay Area radio station KNBR, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I mean, you look at our ’19 team, and nobody thought that was [a Super Bowl-level squad].

“It’s not about having a huge-name guy at every position, kind of like we did in ’23 or whatever. It’s just how you gel, and how you play. And I think, when I look at who we have on this team, I think we undoubtedly have a chance to do that.”

The 49ers have seen the return of stars Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams, who combined to miss 20 games last season. Brandon Aiyuk, who missed 10 games last season with a knee injury, still is working his way back.

But the 49ers still will need a lot of good health and good luck to do what Bosa thinks they can do.