Nick Caserio says “door is always open” for Stefon Diggs to return

After the Texans traded for wide receiver Stefon Diggs last year, they adjusted his contract to make it a one-year deal that would put Diggs on the path to free agency after the 2024 season.

Diggs’s contract year was cut short after he caught 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns in eight games, however. Diggs tore his ACL, which complicates the picture for him with the start of the new league year growing closer.

Diggs could opt for a one-year deal with the Texans or another team in order to show he’s worth a bigger investment or he could find a team willing to roll the dice on a longer deal without seeing him back in action. During an appearance on Sports Radio 610 on Wednesday, Texans General Manager Nick Caserio didn’t shed too much light on how the team will approach things with Diggs this offseason.

“I had a good relationship with Stef and his representation. We enjoyed having Stef in the building, so the door is always open. A number of players have expressed sentiments and interest in potentially returning to our team next season so we never rule anything out. We’re going to be open-minded and work through the process here. Things will probably pick up over the next few weeks.”

Tank Dell may not be available in 2025 after suffering a knee injury of his own, so the Texans will need to do something to add to a group fronted by Nico Collins. The next few weeks should provide some idea about whether that group will also include Diggs.