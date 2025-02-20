 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_arrestsv2_250219.jpg
Arrests tied to Mahomes, Kelce burglaries are made
nbc_pft_pftpm_netflixnfl_250219.jpg
Netflix eyeing more with potential NFL package
nbc_pft_pftpm_tyreekhillnoahlyles_250219.jpg
Hill-Lyles race could be ‘shut down’ by NFL

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_arrestsv2_250219.jpg
Arrests tied to Mahomes, Kelce burglaries are made
nbc_pft_pftpm_netflixnfl_250219.jpg
Netflix eyeing more with potential NFL package
nbc_pft_pftpm_tyreekhillnoahlyles_250219.jpg
Hill-Lyles race could be ‘shut down’ by NFL

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nick Caserio says “door is always open” for Stefon Diggs to return

  
Published February 20, 2025 08:56 AM

After the Texans traded for wide receiver Stefon Diggs last year, they adjusted his contract to make it a one-year deal that would put Diggs on the path to free agency after the 2024 season.

Diggs’s contract year was cut short after he caught 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns in eight games, however. Diggs tore his ACL, which complicates the picture for him with the start of the new league year growing closer.

Diggs could opt for a one-year deal with the Texans or another team in order to show he’s worth a bigger investment or he could find a team willing to roll the dice on a longer deal without seeing him back in action. During an appearance on Sports Radio 610 on Wednesday, Texans General Manager Nick Caserio didn’t shed too much light on how the team will approach things with Diggs this offseason.

“I had a good relationship with Stef and his representation. We enjoyed having Stef in the building, so the door is always open. A number of players have expressed sentiments and interest in potentially returning to our team next season so we never rule anything out. We’re going to be open-minded and work through the process here. Things will probably pick up over the next few weeks.”

Tank Dell may not be available in 2025 after suffering a knee injury of his own, so the Texans will need to do something to add to a group fronted by Nico Collins. The next few weeks should provide some idea about whether that group will also include Diggs.