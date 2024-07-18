Nick Caserio: Talking and expectations have never won games

The Texans begin training camp on Thursday as a team with increased expectations.

With C.J. Stroud’s emergence and DeMeco Ryans’ leadership in 2023, Houston won the AFC South and a playoff game after winning just 11 games from 2020-2022. The club then went out and made some significant moves — like signing Danielle Hunter and trading for receiver Stefon Diggs — to solidify the roster for 2024.

But as an organization, the Texans aren’t focused on what others might see as their floor or ceiling in the coming season.

“Yeah, I think anything that’s really discussed outside of the building doesn’t really have any relevance to us,” Caserio said. “We’re not going to spend any time on things that, quite frankly, don’t matter. Our expectations for the players is to come in with a good attitude, put a good foundation in place, be a great teammate, be resilient — because we’re going to face some things as a team, we’re going to face some things individually — and put the best version of yourself on the field each day.

“So, the results will take care of themselves. What’s said outside of the building, I mean, it has no impact on anything that we do. Talking never won games. Expectations never won games. Good football and good execution wins football games, so, ultimately, that’s what it’s going to come down to. The rest of it — honestly, it’s a big waste of time for us to spend time on things that don’t matter or that we don’t control.”

Caserio may not be focused on the increased expectations, but there will be a much bigger spotlight on Houston this season. After playing all but one regular-season game last year at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, the Texans have six standalone games scheduled for 2024 — beginning with a Sunday Night Football matchup with the Bears in Week 2.